Weather Image

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Cape May County.

The warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Dec. 24 to 7 a.m. Dec. 25. South winds 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are expected. Widespread power outages are also expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of a home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Those needing to drive should use caution.

Be sure to continue to monitor NWS' latest forecasts for updated information at http:/www.weather.gov/phi/.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments