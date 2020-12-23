COURT HOUSE - The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Cape May County.
The warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Dec. 24 to 7 a.m. Dec. 25. South winds 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are expected. Widespread power outages are also expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of a home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Those needing to drive should use caution.
Be sure to continue to monitor NWS' latest forecasts for updated information at http:/www.weather.gov/phi/.