Weather Image

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cape May County and surrounding areas.

The warning will be in effect until 7:15 p.m. June 3, the NWS said.

Flash flooding is possible with this storm system. Motorists are advised not to drive through floodwaters.

Those on the Delaware Bay are also urged to seek shelter, either in a vehicle or building. Lightning can strike 15 miles out from the parent thunderstorm.

Residents are urged to also shelter in place on the lowest floor of their home.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments