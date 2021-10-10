Sea Isle City Police Issue Flood Advisory
File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a coastal flood warning for Cape May County and the surrounding area. 

The warning will be in effect until 5 p.m. Oct. 11, the NWS said. 

One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways are possible.  

At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable, therefore motorists are urged to not travel through flooded roadways. 

Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Residents are urged to be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property, and to follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. 

Be sure to continue to monitor NWS' latest forecasts for updated information at http:/www.weather.gov/phi

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments