WASHINGTON - The National Weather Service downgraded a coastal flood warning for Cape May County to an advisory Feb. 2.

According to NWS, the advisory will be in effect until 4 a.m. Feb. 3.

Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways are expected.

At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible.

A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood.

Be sure to continue to monitor NWS' latest forecasts for updated information at http:/www.weather.gov/phi/.

