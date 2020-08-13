Weather Image

COURT HOUSE - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Cape May County, until 6:45 p.m.

According to NWS, at 4:52 p.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstoms producing heavy rain moving into the warned area from the west. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Hazard 

Flash flooding caused by thunderstoms.

Source

Radar indicated

Impact

Flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions

Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed.

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

Be sure to continue to monitor NWS' latest forecasts for updated information at http:/www.weather.gov/phi/.

