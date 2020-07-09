Weather Image

COURT HOUSE - The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm water for Cape May County, effective from 5:06 p.m. July 9 until 1:15 a.m. July 10.

According to the National Weather Service, a tropical storm warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within the area within the next 36 hours.

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

    - Court House

    - Woodbine

* WIND

    - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind

        - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 45 mph

        - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until Friday

          afternoon

    - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

      UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39

      to 57 mph

        - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm

          force.

        - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now

          be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind

          damage.

        - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind.

    - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding

        - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding.

* STORM SURGE

    - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be

      updated shortly.

    - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

      UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this

      time. To be updated shortly.

    - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated

      shortly.

* FLOODING RAIN

    - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect

        - Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher

          amounts

    - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

      UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for

      localized flooding rain

        - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for

          localized flooding from heavy rain.

        - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area

          vulnerable to flooding.

        - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings.

    - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

        - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

        - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter

          currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and

          ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots.

        - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in

          usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding

          of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor

          drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds

          become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and

          bridge closures.

* TORNADO

    - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

        - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

    - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

      UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected

        - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms

          with gusty winds may still occur.

        - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect

          against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest

          tornado situation.

        - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast.

    - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

        - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.

* FOR MORE INFORMATION:

    - http://www.capemaycountyemergency.net

