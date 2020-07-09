Get important news and weather developments anytime, anywhere, with Herald mobile alerts. Sign up now.
COURT HOUSE - The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm water for Cape May County, effective from 5:06 p.m. July 9 until 1:15 a.m. July 10.
According to the National Weather Service, a tropical storm warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within the area within the next 36 hours.
* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- Court House
- Woodbine
* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind
- Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 45 mph
- Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until Friday
afternoon
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39
to 57 mph
- PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm
force.
- PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now
be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind
damage.
- ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding
- Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding.
* STORM SURGE
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be
updated shortly.
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this
time. To be updated shortly.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated
shortly.
* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher
amounts
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for
localized flooding rain
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
localized flooding from heavy rain.
- PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area
vulnerable to flooding.
- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter
currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and
ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots.
- Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in
usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding
of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor
drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds
become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and
bridge closures.
* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected
- PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms
with gusty winds may still occur.
- PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect
against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest
tornado situation.
- ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None
- Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.
* FOR MORE INFORMATION: