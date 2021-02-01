Storm Cancelation Image - 2021.jpg

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Report schedule changes to newsdesk@cmcherald.com.

Below are cancellations, closings, and delays reported to the Cape May County Herald:  

SCHOOLS:

All Atlantic Cape Community College campuses will remain closed Feb. 2. Students are asked to visit Blackboard for details. All college employees will be working remotely, so they're asked to check in with their supervisor for further details.  The Atlantic County campus' Covid vaccine center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only.

Ocean City will hold all-remote classes Feb. 2. Parents and students are asked to check Powerschool for further information.

Storm cancellations, closings, and delays will be added here as information becomes available.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments