COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management advises all municipalities that Cape May County will be under “Code Blue” severe weather advisory effective from:
- 6 p.m. Dec 25. to 6 a.m. Dec. 26
- 6 p.m. Dec. 26 to 6 a.m. Dec. 27
According to a release, “Code Blue” conditions are in effect when the temperature reaches 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
A “Code Blue” emergency is intended to protect homeless individuals living outside, on the streets, in parks or poorly insulated settings, who are at risk for cold related exposure and possible death.
Those needing shelter during a Code Blue declaration can call the Cape May County Division of Social Services, at (609) 886-6200 ext. 2434 Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or call 211 after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends, and holidays.
Additional information regarding Code Blue conditions can be found on the Cape May County Social Services website, http://www.cmcbss.com.