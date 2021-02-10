MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for Cape May County.
According to the NWS, the advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Feb. 10 to 12 p.m. Feb. 11.
One to three inches of snow accumulation is possible.
Snow is projected to move in from the west by late evening Feb. 10, continuing through the Feb. 11 morning commute, before shifting east of the area by the midday hours. Although snow rates will not be particularly high, temperatures are expected to be below freezing, so roads and sidewalks are expected to become snow-covered.
Motorists are advised to plan for slippery road conditions.