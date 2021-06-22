Wildwood Fire Department Reinforces Boating Safety, Provides Tips
Shutterstock Image

MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a special marine warning for ocean waters surrounding Cape May County.

According to the NWS, the warning will be in effect until 12:30 p.m. June 22. 

At 11:45 a.m., doppler radar located a severe thunderstorm with the potential to produce waterspouts slightly east of Cape May. Waterspouts can overturn vessels and create rough seas. Vessels can also be damaged from brief high winds.

Boaters are asked to seek safe harbor until the hazardous storm passes.

