COURT HOUSE - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northeastern Cape May County, until 10:15 a.m.

At 9:50 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado as located over Marmora, or near Ocean City, moving north at 65 mph.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Locations impacted include...

Ocean City, Somers Point, Egg Harbor City, Weymouth, Estell Manor,

Corbin City, Mays Landing, Beesleys Point, English Creek, Seaville,

Marmora, Dorothy, Strathmere, Mizpah, Elwood-Magnolia and Linwood.

This includes the following highways:

Garden State Parkway, between mile markers 19 and 33.

Atlantic City Expressway, between mile markers 10 and 22.

Precautionary/preparedness actions:

Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed.

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

