MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Cape May County, as remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to impact New Jersey. 

According to the NWS, the watch will be in effect from the morning hours Sept. 1 through the afternoon Sept. 2.  

The remnants are forecasted to pass through the region Sept. 1 through early morning Sept. 2, the NWS said. Periods of heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms could result in 2 to 4 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts by Sept. 2. 

Combined with wet antecedent conditions, this could lead to instances of flash flooding. 

Flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and poor drainage areas is possible. Water is likely to cover the roads, especially in low-lying areas. Roads and structures near rivers may flood. 

Residents are urged to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action, should flash flood warnings be issued. 

