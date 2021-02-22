cmc logo

COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management advises all municipalities that Cape May County will be under “Code Blue” severe weather advisory effective from:

  • 6 p.m. Feb. 22 to 6 a.m. Feb. 23

According to a release, “Code Blue” conditions are in effect when the temperature reaches 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

A “Code Blue” emergency is intended to protect homeless individuals living outside, on the streets, in parks or poorly insulated settings, who are at risk for cold-related exposure and possible death.

Those needing shelter during a Code Blue declaration can call the Cape May County Division of Social Services, at 609-886-6200 ext. 2434 Monday – Friday. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or call 211 after 4:30 p.m., and on weekends, and holidays. 

Additional information regarding Code Blue conditions can be found on the Cape May County Social Services website, http://www.cmcbss.com.

