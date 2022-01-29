IMG_4382.jpg

Carter, 3, of Middle Township in the snow Jan. 29.

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Snowfall totals across the county added up to 15 inches in some areas, with snow expected to diminish in the early afternoon, with heavy winds expected to persist through the day Jan. 29.

“Stay off the roads” has been the common message from public officials. The Jersey Shore saw the largest snowfall totals from anywhere affected by Winter Storm Kenan, with more than twice as much snow at the shore than in Philadelphia. 

In a morning appearance on FOX 29 Philadelphia Jan. 29, Gov. Phil Murphy said there is concern over beach erosion and it was too early to tell the extent of the damage the storm caused the state’s beaches. 

Power outages had been a concern, but the morning of Jan. 29, Atlantic City Electric was reporting fewer than five reported power outages across the county. 

 Readers are asked to submit their snow photos to newsdesk@cmcherald.com to be considered for publication. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments