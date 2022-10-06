A,Smart,Electric,Power,Meter,Measuring,Power,Usage.
JW Photoworks via Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities found that Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) was “a means to achieve objectives in the Energy Master Plan (EMP) in February 2020.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments