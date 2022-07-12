Wildwood Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – Rich Gilson found $1,000 from the Great Depression buried on his property on W. Andrews Avenue July 8, NJ.com reported.

Using a rented excavator for work on his property, Gilson unearthed wads of tightly wound $10 and $20 bills. The money was all printed in 1934, buried in a porch area accessible from a crawlspace.

Gilson told NJ.com he suspects that something suspicious was going on and that they needed to hide the money away. He doesn’t plan to spend the cash. He’s asking the neighbors, who have been in the house for three generations, if they have any ideas as to the origin story for the money.

         Gilson has done home renovating on many houses over the years, but he has never found anything quite as interesting.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments