Penelope.jpeg

Penelope Cake, the mastermind behind the Art Depot in Villas, started the nonprofit shop as a place for local artists to meet and find art supplies without having to buy new. She is pictured with her dog, Lola.  

 Collin Hall

VILLAS – Yards of fabric, vintage wooden boxes, ornate buttons, old pins from Bill Clinton’s first presidential run: All these items, once destined for the dustbin, have found new life at “Art Depot” in Villas.  

Walls.jpeg

Shown is the back area of the Art Depot. What looks like clutter at first reveals itself to be bins full of useful art supplies.
Robot.png

A robot - that doubles as a lamp - is made from scrap materials found at the Art Depot.  

