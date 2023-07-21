DEL HAVEN – In 1991, young Mark Himbaugh left his Del Haven home to check out a local brush fire that was capturing his neighborhood’s attention and never returned home.
Decades have passed and “People Magazine Investigates” hopes its show will shine a spotlight on the case and perhaps bring clues and closure to Himebaugh's mother and family who are still waiting for him to find his way home.
Himebaugh was 11 when he disappeared. His case is featured as part of “People Magazine Investigates,” an Investigation Discovery (ID) series in its seventh season.
The series focuses on cases that People’s true crime reporting team has covered extensively. Himebaugh’s case was one People previously covered thoroughly, which is why it was part of this season’s show.
The episode is set to air at 9 p.m., July 24, on the ID channel and features the magazine’s true crime reporting team. Himebaugh’s mother, Maureen, is among those interviewed for the show.
In May, Middle Township Police Department announced the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office entered into an agreement with Tabtu Corp and its service provider, Terawe, to use AI to assist in Himebaugh's case.
The FBI and local law enforcement agencies continue to investigate Himebaugh’s disappearance.
