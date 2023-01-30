CNTY-STORY-VA Resource Fair-D Lauterbach.jpg

Dave Louderback, director of the Cape May County Division of Veterans' Services, speaks to veterans at the Community and Veterans Wellness and Resource Fair held at Atlantic Cape Community College’s Court House campus, Jan. 27. 

 

 Christopher South

COURT HOUSE – Agencies from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to the county library were represented at a Community and Veterans Wellness and Resource Fair, held Jan. 27, at Atlantic Cape Community College's Court House campus. 

CNTY-STORY-VA Resource Fair-Ciccotelli.jpg

Mike Ciccotelli, owner of Ciccotelli’s Barbershop, in Court House, holds up one of 125 hooded sweatshirts he was handing out to veterans at the Community and Veterans Wellness and Resource Fair held at Atlantic Cape Community College’s Court House campus, Jan. 27.  
CNTY-STORY-VA Resource Fair-Cynthia Murray.jpg

Cynthia Murray, with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, shows materials available to veterans who would like to manage or reduce stress in their lives.  
CNTY-STORY-Va Resource Fair-Nutrition.jpg

Jackie Conley, a registered dietitian with the Wilmington VA Medical Center, in Delaware, was accompanied by dietetic interns Hannah Rater and Tim Smith. The team brought information on proper nutrition to veterans at the recent wellness and resource fair at Atlantic Cape Community College’s Court House campus, Jan. 27 
CNTY-STORY-VA Resource Fair-HOPE One.jpg

Cheryl Spaulding, of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, and Scott Mason, with the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office, promote Hope One at the Community and Veterans Wellness and Resource Fair held at Atlantic Cape Community College’s Court House campus, Jan. 27.   
CNTY-STORY_VA Resource Fair-Cape Hope.jpg

Cape Hope was one of the community members that took part in the Community and Veterans Wellness and Resource Fair held at Atlantic Cape Community College’s Court House campus, Jan. 27. Cape Hope works to combat homelessness in Cape May County. 
CNTY-Story-VA Resource Fair-CVAC.jpg

Hank Houston, Ted Nulty, and Greg Speed man the table of the Citizens and Veterans Advisory Committee (CVAC), which helps out local veterans in various ways in Cape May County.  

