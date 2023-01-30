COURT HOUSE – Agencies from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to the county library were represented at a Community and Veterans Wellness and Resource Fair, held Jan. 27, at Atlantic Cape Community College's Court House campus.
Jackie Hinker, the veterans community outreach specialist for South Jersey, was the coordinator for the event where veterans received a free box of cookies courtesy of Girl Scout Troop 41375, a free sweatshirt from Ciccotelli’s Barbershop, in Court House, and a blood pressure screening and flu shot from the county Health Department.
Hinker said they were somewhat limited in space at the college, and therefore were not able to host the Veterans of Foreign Wars and other such agencies. She said they are planning an event at Stockton University where they will have double the space and, hopefully, a lot more participation.
At the same time, Hinker could only praise Atlantic Cape for its support of veterans’ needs and events.
“This is a very friendly space, at the college, which has been very supportive,” Hinker said.
Veterans were able to stop in and find local, county, state, and even federal assistance, including from the Veterans Benefits Administration, which brought information regarding the PACT Act, which addresses the needs of veterans who are presumed to have issues caused by exposure to toxic substances.
Representing the Philadelphia Regional Office, Mary McCausland and Paul Sarltissian were at Atlantic Cape to spread the word regarding recent legislation.
“The PACT Act is new legislation that was signed Aug. 10, 2022. It expands conditions, as well as areas for presumptive service connection, for both Vietnam and Gulf War veterans, but it also lowers the threshold for veterans who were not in those locations but who feel that their service is causing their current medical conditions based on any sort of toxic exposure,” McCausland said.
McCausland noted that the most predominant toxic exposure cases are Agent Orange and the Camp LeJeune contaminated water. She said the VA is now looking into health problems related to burn pits, lead paint, asbestos, or even exposure to mold.
“There are various ways that they can discuss with us or detail to us what they were exposed to. If they don't do it, it's a little bit harder for us to try to determine any toxic exposures because we're sort of going in blind. We try to find any evidence of it in their personnel records, as well as any Department of Defense records,” McCausland said.
The Cape May County Division of Veterans' Services was also on hand to discuss its services, including help they provide in filing for veteran disability. According to representatives from the Veterans' Services, veterans often do not know they are eligible for a disability award until the office researches the matter.
Representatives from the Nutrition Department at the Wilmington VA Medical Center, in Delaware, were also on hand to explain how they will work with veterans who have dietary concerns, such as caused by diabetes or high blood pressure.
The resource fair also included representatives from the county’s Hope One program. Hope One is a joint effort between the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Sheriff’s Office to combat drug use through education.
Also in attendance was the Coalition Against Rape and Abuse (CARA), the Cape Hope advocacy group working to fight homelessness, and the Citizens and Veterans Advisory Committee (CVAC), which helps veterans with various needs, including homelessness.
Also participating was the Cape May County Veteran Diversion Program Coordinator, David Shutter. The program helps veterans, particularly those suffering from mental health or drug abuse issues, avoid jail time and other consequences.
Hinker said she would like to see the resource fair become an annual event.
She noted that the next wellness and resource fair will be at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
