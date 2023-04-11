Vehicle Found on Cape May Beach Linked to Pennsylvania Death

An unoccupied Toyota Highlander found partially submerged in the water on the Cove Beach in Cape May, April 11, belongs to the mother of an 11-year-old boy found dead in his home in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

 John Cooke

