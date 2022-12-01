UT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – The Upper Township Committee approved on final adoption at its Nov. 28 regular meeting an ordinance regarding electric vehicle charging stations, and pervious paving, with no public comment. Upon introduction and first reading of this ordinance, last month, a component regulating outdoor lighting was included. However, the township removed this item because of resident input requesting modification and the need to engage the township planning board. As a result, outdoor lighting provisions will not be revisited until January as “timing is too short for full consideration given the holidays,” Mayor Curtis Corson said.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments