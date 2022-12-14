PETERSBURG – Upper Township Business Administrator Gary Demarzo unveiled new signage that will be used at Strathmere and Beesleys Point beaches that present a uniform and consistent look rather than the hodgepodge of metal signs that have been erected haphazardly over the years and are in deteriorating condition.
Upper Unveils New Beach Signage
Camille Sailer
Reporter
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
