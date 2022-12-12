PETERSBURG – Upper Township School Superintendent Vincent Palmieri has issued his resignation, which has been accepted by the board of education.
Palmieri signed a letter, dated Nov 22, co-signed by Board of Education (BOE) President Michele Barbieri, which was to students’ parents. In announcing his departure, Palmieri wrote, “At this moment in time, the BOE and I have agreed that the best thing for the district is for me to move on and allow the BOE to begin a new search for its next educational leader; sooner than later."
"We are very proud of the progress that has been made over the past 20 years and wish the district nothing but the best as it prepares for the transition," he said.
The letter also informs parents that effective Jan. 1, 2023, all questions and inquiries should be directed to the school district business administrator, who will be able to provide further assistance until a successor has been named.
Long-serving Barbieri won re-election in the November Board of Education elections although several other incumbent members did not. Palmieri did not reply to the Herald's requests for comment.
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
