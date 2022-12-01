UT Logo

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee, Nov. 28, passed four resolutions related to an upcoming Small Cities grant application administered by the state’s Department of Community Affairs. The resolutions include actions covering grant management, citizen participation, identifying a fair housing officer and professional services. A public hearing already has been held to discuss the parameters of the application which will include improvements to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility at Amanda's Field playground on Rte. 50 through a hard access path from the parking lot to the playground. The application requires a 30% match from the township if the municipality is successful in its efforts.

