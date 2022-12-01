PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee, Nov. 28, passed four resolutions related to an upcoming Small Cities grant application administered by the state’s Department of Community Affairs. The resolutions include actions covering grant management, citizen participation, identifying a fair housing officer and professional services. A public hearing already has been held to discuss the parameters of the application which will include improvements to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility at Amanda's Field playground on Rte. 50 through a hard access path from the parking lot to the playground. The application requires a 30% match from the township if the municipality is successful in its efforts.
editor's pick
Upper Township Seeks Grant for ADA Improvements at Amanda’s Field
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Locations
Camille Sailer
Reporter
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- SWAT Team Raids Villas House, Methamphetamine and Cash Recovered
- Report: ICONA Offers $6.5M for Downtown OC Bank Building
- Indictments November 30, 2022
- Towns, County On The Hook for $27m Unused Sick Time
- LT Council Sets Zone for Cannabis Businesses
- Man Injured in Whitesboro Shooting
- Indictments November 22, 2022
- Parents, Students Say Violent Threats Part of Bullying Problem at Margaret Mace
- A Christmas Miracle Named 'Ducky'
- $21M Avalon Sale Sets Record
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood Crest - Most people are completely unaware that 2022 is the worst year of the pandemic so far, and every metric is worse than this time last year. Covid isn't over.
- Lower Township - Sometimes you just have to laugh: Two neighbors (the Smiths & the Jones) haven't been getting along. You see, Mr. Smith leaves his dog outside all day and the dog never stops barking....
- Villas - President Trump has a brash personality that at times could be disrespectful. Because of this he has alienated many and made numerous enemies. However, during his presidency the US was energy...
- CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE - Van Drew votes against Americans once again! Van Drew recently has voted against those who are sexually harassed from having a voice and now he votes against the railway workers from getting paid...
- Delco/sea isle - I just received a letter from my realtor telling me that there will be no refunds for my rental due to beach replenishments. I was never told by my realtor or no notification from the city via their...