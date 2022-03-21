PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee's March 14 discussion and then adoption of an ordinance to approve establishing an assistant business administrator position elicited contentious controversy among committee members, as well as from residents attending the meeting.
The ordinance reflects the position’s duties and responsibilities as assisting and filling in as needed for the administrator and having general knowledge of local government.
During public comment, several residents criticized the “vague” language of what the position would entail. Several committee members emphasized that the ordinance did not authorize any action to hire, advertise or fill the position now and that essentially the initiative was a “placeholder” for possible future action.
Committee member John Coggins made motions to table any discussion or further movement regarding the initiative because Mayor Curtis Corson was not present at the meeting. Neither motion was approved by the committee.
Coggins then continued his opposition to the new position by saying, “This ordinance encumbers significant monies for the position, whether filled or not, and dramatically changes the administration of Upper. The position is a waste of taxpayer money.
"About five years ago, we had some issues with a few of the departments, but that’s in the past and we needed an administrator. We’ll need to talk to the current administrator, who was put in place for some of these issues.
"We may need to consider bringing someone in from the outside for the administrator position. Further, local communities the size of Upper have no position like this. It’s very unusual to have this position for Upper’s situation.”
The committee defended the adoption of the ordinance by repeating its emphasis that it was not the actual hiring of any individual now, but rather the measure gives the governing body the opportunity if they decide to move forward.
During public comment, with reference to the ordinance, several residents were critical of the committee’s action to proceed. Their opposition focused on such problems as “there's no reference to any actual position description;” “the language of the ordinance gives no information as to what the position will actually do;” “the salary is listed as up to $100,000, but we all know that the actual expense will be significantly higher with benefits;” and “what has changed so dramatically that the township needs this position, especially when the municipal budget is facing difficulties.”
Upper Township Business Association representative Blanche Adams expressed disappointment about the committee's priorities when she said, “Local businesses needed to buy flowers for planters that beautify all the township and you’re considering this position.”
