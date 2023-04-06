PETERSBURG – American Legion Post 229, in Tuckahoe, put out a call for descendants of Revolutionary War soldier and Upper Township resident Henry Young.
Paul Sutton, of the American Legion Post, said there were some relatives identified but they lived in other states. Little did they know how close a living descent of Young really was, and how recognizable he was.
During “Governing Body Member Comments,” at the April 3 Upper Township Committee meeting, Committee member Curtis Corson announced that the American Legion and Sons of the American Revolution were planning a dedication ceremony for Young’s gravesite May 6.
He referred to a newspaper article indicating the groups were looking for living descendants of Young.
“I am one,” Corson said.
Resident Barbi Harris confirmed that she had performed a genealogical search and found Corson was indeed a relative of Young. She said she did not make an announcement of it because she was hoping other people would come forward, as well.
Harris did genealogical research using online tools,obituaries,and other means, and came up with Corson’s family line. His parents were Curtis Townsend Corson and Elizabeth Ella Pfeil. His grandparents included Carrie Young Townsend and Curtis Edward Corson.
Harris found five sets of great-grandparents, including Henry Young, Amanda Young and Eugene Townsend; Samuel R. Young and Caroline Orum; Pedrick Young and Eleanor Hughes Ford; Samuel Townsend Young and Olive Pedrick; and finally, Henry Young and Millicent Townsend (fifth great grandparents).
Henry Young died in 1795, and his gravestone was rediscovered recently, and Harris was contacted to clean up the stone. Young’s grave marker is part of a family cemetery at 144 Tyler Rd., in the Greenfield section of Upper Township.
There were 11 graves found at the cemetery, including that of Young’s wife, Millicent. According to Sutton, the graveyard is open to the public from dawn to dusk.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.