Curtis Corson

Upper Township Committeeman Curtis Corson

 Courtesy Upper Township's website

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – American Legion Post 229, in Tuckahoe, put out a call for descendants of Revolutionary War soldier and Upper Township resident Henry Young.   

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments