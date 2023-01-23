ERMA – The Lower Township Police Department (LTPD) determined that a call reporting an active shooter at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Jan. 23, was a hoax.
LTPD and other agencies responded to a call at 11:50 a.m. for reports of an active shooter at Lower Cape May Regional (LCMR) High School.
An “all call” was reported via social media, saying emergency vehicles were staging on Ferry Road and Route 9.
According to the police, it was very quickly determined that the call was unfounded and there was no threat, and the school returned to regularly scheduled classes and activities.
Capt. Charles Ryan, of the LTPD, said county dispatch received a call from a female caller who said she was witnessing an active shooting at “Lower Township High School.”
He said the fact that the caller used the wrong name for the school and that the caller’s number was out of state were early clues that the call might not be legitimate.
“From early on, there were clues," Ryan said. "It was an out-of-state call, the person said they were witnessing the shooting, then said they weren’t there.”
The LTPD is still following up with the communications section and the detective division. Ryan said those who perpetrate such hoaxes might have the capacity to “spoof” numbers, meaning have the call appear to be from another number, but they were not sure if that was the case.
A similar incident happened earlier this school year. A call came in around 1 p.m. Oct. 14, claiming there was an active shooter at the school. Similar reports happened almost simultaneously at a number of schools around the state. That incident led to parents being notified at around 1:30 p.m. that school would be ending early for the day, and a homecoming bonfire that evening had been cancelled.
Ryan said he did not believe the Oct. 14, 2022, incident and the Jan. 23 incident were related.
“Unfortunately, the seriousness of a situation like this is that it’s real until we determine it is not. It’s a sad prank,” he said.
Ryan said there was a great and rapid response from other agencies, including the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office and some Cape May Police Department officers.
He praised LCMR School Resource Officer (SRO) Jen Elwell, who he called “our person on the inside,” who was able to quickly assess the situation and determine there was no shooter.
Ryan said anyone who places a hoax call could be charged with causing false public alarm. Depending on the degree, the person found guilty of such a crime could face significant fines and jail time.