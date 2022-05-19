MTPD Logo

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP - On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Paige Thompson (17 years old) was reported missing to the Middle Township Police Department by her family.

Middle Township Police notified the public that she had been located as of 3 p.m. May 20.

Her family last heard from Paige on May 17 at approximately 9:45pm.

Paige is 5’4”, 120 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes. She may be in the company of an unknown male. 

The Middle Township Police Department thanks the public for its assistance.

