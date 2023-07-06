WILDWOOD – New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Marine Services Bureau recovered the body of William Haug, 34, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wednesday morning, July 5, concluding a more than 20-hour search for the missing boater.
According to information provided by the NJSP, Haug’s body was recovered from the water near the 700 block of West Montgomery Avenue in Wildwood.
The City of Wildwood Fire Department (WFD) originally received a call around 3:40 p.m., July 4, for a water rescue in the area of Pond Creek Basin. In what the NJSP described as a “vessel incident,” the WFD release said Haug apparently fell from the boat into the water.
NJSP's Sgt. Philip Curry said there were four other occupants on the vessel at the time of the incident, who reported Haug missing and provided a description.
Wildwood dispatched its Squad 3 to Montgomery Avenue.
“While en route, additional information was given that a male had fallen off a boat and did not emerge from the water,” the WFD said.
The WFD release said that at approximately 11 a.m., July 5, members of the NJSP Marine Services Bureau and the New Jersey State T.E.A.M.S unit recovered the body matching the description of the missing boater. WFD units assisted the NJSP during this time. The incident is currently under investigation by the NJSP, but Curry said foul play is not suspected.
WFD Deputy Chief Dan Dunn said when Squad Co. 3 arrived on scene, it deployed six firefighters into the water and began an aggressive search. Also responding to the call were Ladder Co. 2 and Utility 2 from the North Wildwood Fire Department, which arrived moments later and assisted with the search.
Marine units from the North Wildwood Volunteer Fire Company, NJSP, U.S. Coast Guard, Sea Tow Cape May, and Wildwood Beach Patrol also responded and aided in the search efforts. Lower Township fire and Middle Township police dive units were also on scene.
“Personnel actively searched the area for over two hours before turning the scene over to the New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau,” the WFD release said.
Wildwood Commissioner Steve Mikulski, who oversees public safety, said the WFD worked all night, first as a department, and then with the NJSP, which, according to social media posts, was seen arriving in the Wildwoods with its dive team.
