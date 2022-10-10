OCEAN CITY - Ocean City resident Cris Pannullo is on a Jeopardy! streak after a sixth consecutive win Oct. 7, according to the Jeopardy! "contestant zone."
Pannullo sits at a six-game earning total of $162,080 as of Monday morning, Oct. 10. Cris will continue to defend his "returning champion" title until a challenger out-earns him.
Pannullo's impressive total comes largely from his "daily double" streak. Before missing his first "daily double" Oct. 6, he had correctly guessed eight consecutive daily doubles, wherein the contestant wagers a dollar amount of their choice that doubles if the question is answered correctly. "Daily double" wagers are made before the question is asked, making it a particularly risky gamble.
But Pannullo is himself a former professional poker player, the Press of Atlantic City reported; he certainly has a history of making calculated bets.
Reddit has been particularly abuzz with speculation about Pannullo's future as a Jeopardy! contestant. Reddit user david-saint-hubbins is a long-term commenter on r/Jeopardy; he says that "Cris is the best player we've seen in a while. Extremely strong knowledge base, great on the buzzer, and plays the game strategically. I almost never make predictions like this, but I'd be very, very surprised if he doesn't make it to 5+ wins."
Other users echoed this excitement about Pannullo's potential. Members of the subreddit, which is in essence a forum about Jeopardy!, have begun to label their profiles with "Team Cris Pannullo" badges (known as flairs) to show their continued support for the Ocean City native.
Pannullo is a Cape May County local who currently serves as an operations manager in Ocean City.
