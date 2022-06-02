NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - Madison VonColln, 14, was reported missing to the Middle Township Police Department by her family June 2. Her family last heard from Madison, June 1 at approximately 9:30 p.m.

As of June 2, Madison VonColln had been found.

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments