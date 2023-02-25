SIC-DIGESt Balcony workers.JPG

Workers were on the scene the day after a balcony collapsed on the balcony below, pinning a construction worker under a slab of concrete Feb. 24. The man’s body was recovered after more than seven hours and he was pronounced dead at the scene.  

SEA ISLE CITY – A 43-year-old Philadelphia construction worker was killed Feb. 24 when an eighth-floor balcony collapsed, pinning the man underneath, Sea Isle City Police Chief Anthony J. Garreffi Jr. said in a press release issued Feb. 25.

