SEA ISLE CITY – A 43-year-old Philadelphia construction worker was killed Feb. 24 when an eighth-floor balcony collapsed, pinning the man underneath, Sea Isle City Police Chief Anthony J. Garreffi Jr. said in a press release issued Feb. 25.
editor's pick
UPDATE: Construction Worker Found Dead After Balcony Collapse
Rescue Workers Recover Victim After 7 Hours
