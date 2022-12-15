CM Ukraine Carolers 097.jpeg

Shown in the foreground are carolers from the Ukrainian Evangelical Baptist Church in Vineland, singing at a fundraiser sponsored by Cape May Shelters Lutsk (Ukraine). Beyond them are the organizers of the event and guests at the fundraiser.  

 Provided (Aleksey Moryakov)

CAPE MAY – A group of nine members of the Ukrainian Evangelical Baptist Church sang Christmas carols in Ukrainian outside of a fundraiser held in Cape May, Dec. 9. 

Shown in the foreground are carolers from the Ukrainian Evangelical Baptist Church in Vineland. Beyond them is the home where a fundraiser for Ukraine was being held, Dec. 9, shown with the guests who attended.
A group of singers from the Ukrainian Evangelical Baptist Church Choir, traveled from Vineland to sing Christmas carols at a fundraiser for Ukraine, Dec. 9 in Cape May. The event was sponsored by Cape May Shelters Lutsk (Ukraine), formed by three local businesswomen.

