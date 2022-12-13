UPDATE: At 4:53 p.m. Dec. 13, Natalie DiTomasso posted the following comment on a Coast Guard Facebook post about the search:
CAPE MAY – A boat, which originally set sail from Cape May for a voyage to Florida, is overdue and search teams are currently out looking for the boat and its two crewmembers, the U.S. Coast Guard said Dec. 13.
The boat, ‘Atrevida II’, is a 30-foot Catalina sailboat that the Coast Guard said was last seen Dec. 3 sailing near Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. The two people on board, Kevin Hyde and Joe DiTomasso, have not been heard from since.
The two men had planned to make several port calls along the trip, according to the Coast Guard, and Nov. 30, when entering Rudee Inlet, near Virginia Beach, Virginia, they ran aground and had to be assisted by a fire boat and the Coast Guard. However, the boat was refloated and had no reported damage, according to a Coast Guard statement.
The Coast Guard first asked for help locating the pair at night Dec. 11, announcing the boat was overdue. Dec. 13 they said they had expanded the search area to waters east of New Jersey south to the north shores of Florida.
The boat was expected in Marathon, Florida, the Coast Guard said. They also released photos of the boat and of Hyde, 65, and DiTomasso, 76, Dec. 12, asking the public to come forward with any information on the whereabouts of the men or the vessel.
The vessel is registered in New Jersey and “Cape May, NJ” is painted below “Atrevida II” on the stern. It has white sails, according to the Coast Guard. The boat reportedly launched from Utsch’s Marina in Cape May.
Involved in the search are two Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters, a Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane, USCGC Oak (WLB 211), and USCGC Richard Snyder (WPC 1121), according to a release. The U.S. Navy is also involved, with the USS San Jacinto (CG 56), out looking, the Coast Guard said.
Anyone with information regarding the ‘Atrevida II’ should contact the Coast Guard Atlantic Area command center at (757) 398-6700.
To reach the Herald’s newsroom, call (609) 886-8600 ext. 130 and leave a message or email newsdesk@cmcherald.com.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.