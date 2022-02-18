Screen Shot 2022-02-18 at 12.43.16 PM.png
WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce the Borough of Woodbine has received $645,000 in grant funding from the New Jersey Department of Transportation Bikeways Grant Program.

This award will be used to extend the path on Sumner Avenue from Heilprin Avenue to Fidler Road; adding approximately six-tenths of a mile of safe, healthy, and inclusive bikeways connecting various publicly-owned sites to the county bike system, the Coastal Heritage Trail, Pinelands Byway, and the greater state bikeways system.

Future projects will connect the EcoPark and municipal airport to the main borough bike system along DeHirsch Avenue, forming a loop.

“I would like to thank NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti and her staff for all their hard work making worthwhile projects like bikeways a top priority. Every additional foot of new paths benefits our residents, visitors, and local economies. This would not be possible without the Commissioner’s support,” stated Mayor Pikolycky.

Also, Mayor Pikolycky would like to announce the receipt of a $5,000 grant for borough volunteer firefighter’s helmets and turnout gear. “With the mandated replacement of structural firefighting equipment every 10 years, grants like these lower the burden on Woodbine’s taxpayers to support our volunteer firefighting force.

I appreciate NJ Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, DEP Office of Local Government Assistance Director Kerry Pflugh, and their staff’s assistance on securing this grant,” Mayor Pikolycky added. “Woodbine can’t be successful without our partners at the state and county level.”

