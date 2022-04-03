GARDEN STATE PARKWAY SOUTH SIGN FILE PHOTO STOCK IMAGE
PETERSBURG – At its March 28 meeting, Upper Township Committee approved measures to improve two areas that have proved problematic for motorists.  

One resolution urged the county to do a traffic study at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard (CR 623) and the interchange for the entrance/exit to the Garden State Parkway (GSP), in Marmora, which is the scene of numerous traffic incidents, including serious accidents, some fatal, each year, especially during the busy summer months.  

The other action was to urge the New Jersey Turnpike Authority to move forward with a full interchange at Exit 20 of the GSP, in Seaville.  

“This may be about the 37th time we have requested this very same outcome,” said Mayor Curtis Corson, “but it never hurts to keep trying until we are successful.” 

