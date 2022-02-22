Asphalt,Road,Roller,With,Heavy,Vibration,Roller,Compactor,Press,New
Stock Image

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - The County of Cape May’s 2021 Maintenance Paving contract will commence on February 28th beginning with the resurfacing of portions of Court House/ South Dennis Road (CR 657). The following locations in Middle Township are expected to be resurfaced thru the middle of March:

Court House/ South Dennis Road (CR 657) The limits of paving will be begin at Goshen-Swainton Road (CR 646) and head south for about 1.3 miles in order to resurface existing paving sections that were not part of any recent maintenance paving contract. Traffic will be maintained in both directions using flaggers and alternating traffic around the work zone. Work is expected to begin on February 28th and be completed by March 3rd.

Stone Harbor Boulevard (Cr 657) – The limits of paving will begin just east of Bayberry Drive and extend to the foot of the 96th Street Bridge. The entire width if Stone Harbor Boulevard will be resurfaced throughout the project limits. Traffic will be maintained during two days of alternating traffic around the work zone and two days of a lane shift where existing paving widths permit traffic to be shifted during construction. The paving operation is anticipated to begin on March 2nd and be completed on March 9th.

Avalon Boulevard (CR 601)- The limits of paving will begin at the section of older paving between the Leonard’s Thorofare Bridge and Ingram’s Thorofare bridge.  Paving will also include the older section of paving between the Ingrams Thorofare bridge and Graven’s Thorofare bridge. Traffic will be maintained in both directions using flaggers and alternating traffic around the work zone.  Work is expected to occur on March 9th.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments