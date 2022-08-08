TRENTON – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti and the Eastern Transportation Coalition are urging residents to participate in an innovative Mileage-Based User Fee (MBUF) Pilot Program. Drivers who participate can earn $100 and will help policy makers explore potential alternatives to the fuel tax to maintain New Jersey’s roads and bridges.
Currently, transportation infrastructure in New Jersey is funded largely from a fuel tax paid by drivers on each gallon of gas they buy at the pump. As vehicles go farther on less fuel, and with some not using any gas at all, it will be harder to maintain a well-functioning transportation system.
A Mileage-Based User Fee approach means each driver contributes based on the miles they drive, instead of paying a tax on the fuel they buy. It could provide an alternative approach for funding transportation projects based on how much an individual drives, regardless of the type of vehicle.
The program is open to all New Jersey residents with a valid driver’s license and a vehicle. When a volunteer enrolls, they are given a small device to plug into their vehicle that records only their mileage. After a few months of driving the participant mails the device back. There are strict privacy protection measures in place to safeguard personal data.
Program participants may be paid up to $100 and also have the opportunity to offer their input on the future of transportation in our state. State employees who volunteer are not eligible for payment if they participate in the pilot program.
It is anticipated that the transition to electric vehicles, and programs like MBUF will accelerate the shift from fossil fuel dependency to clean energy, while maintaining roads in a state of good repair, all of which will positively impact the environment and quality of life for all New Jerseyans.
For more information about the New Jersey Milage-based User Fee Pilot Program please watch this video.
