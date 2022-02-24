TRENTON - New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti announced the annual statewide campaign to repair potholes across New Jersey will begin on Feb. 28.
This winter has seen continually fluctuating temperatures above and below freezing, as well as some major storms early in the season that brought significant snow and ice. The weather has taken a toll on state highways, resulting in a significant amount of potholes, which are created by water seeping into cracks in the asphalt and then expanding when it freezes.
“The New Jersey Department of Transportation is beginning our annual pothole campaign on Monday, February 28 and will continue for the next couple of months until we have repaired the most significant potholes from this winter,” Commissioner Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “NJDOT crews work year-round to repair potholes and keep our highways in good condition, but at this time of year it becomes a primary focus.”
To deal with potholes in the most aggressive and efficient manner, the Department will be allowing crews throughout the state to close travel lanes where necessary during daytime hours. Where possible, crews will limit their daytime work hours to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will try to avoid working in travel lanes carrying traffic during peak times.
NJDOT will be using Variable Message Signs to alert motorists of the campaign and, to the extent possible, of lane closures that could result in temporary travel delays. Detailed current repair locations will be posted on a continual basis on www.511nj.org.
As the weather warms up and asphalt plants reopen, our crews will start to perform permanent patch operations on particularly problematic sections of roadway. This is more extensive work that includes milling and paving a small area of the road, and generally will be done overnight.
In the past five fiscal years (FY17 – FY21), NJDOT has repaired an average of 183,500 potholes per year.So far in FY22 (July 1, 2021 – February 15, 2022), NJDOT has repaired about 87,500 potholes, with the busiest pothole repair season just starting.
It is important to slow down in work zones so NJDOT crews can safely make repairs. New Jersey’s Move Over law requires motorists to move over if it is safe to do so when they approach an emergency or service vehicle stopped on the side of the road. If you cannot safely MOVE OVER, PLEASE SLOW DOWN.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.