TRENTON – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced overnight lane closures with alternating traffic on Route 83 and Route 9 as a pavement preservation project begins in Dennis, Middle and Upper townships, Cape May County.
Beginning at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, July 26 until 4 p.m., and continuing daily for approximately three days, NJDOT’s contractor, Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc., is scheduled to install construction signs on Route 83 between Route 47 and Route 9 in Dennis Township, and on Route 9 between Goshen-Swainton Road/CR 646 in Middle Township and Corsons Tavern Road in Upper Township. This work will be done as part of a moving operation and will not require lane closures.
Additionally, beginning 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, until 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, and continuing nightly for approximately three weeks, lane closures with alternating traffic will be required to remove striping and raised pavement markers (RPMs).
Paving is scheduled to begin at the end of August on Route 83 eastbound and will require overnight lane closures with alternating traffic to apply slurry seal. NJDOT will provide advance notice of any traffic pattern changes.
This work is part of a $4.5 million federally-funded project that will preserve approximately 11 miles of pavement on Route 83 and Route 9 in Cape May County. This project is expected to be complete in fall of 2023.
Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for construction updates and real-time travel information and for NJDOT news follow us on Twitter @NewJerseyDOT and our Facebook page.
