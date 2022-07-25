NJDOT Logo

TRENTON – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced overnight lane closures with alternating traffic on Route 83 and Route 9 as a pavement preservation project begins in Dennis, Middle and Upper townships, Cape May County.

