SEA ISLE CITY – Corson's Inlet Bridge will be getting much-needed renovations, the city administration said Feb. 8.  

The Cape May County Bridge Commission, which operates the 75-year-old bridge connecting Ocean City with Strathmere and Sea Isle City, earlier announced that it had received the necessary permits to do the work that will cost between $3 million to $4 million, with $ 1.6 million coming from state funding.  

Some patchwork will be included in the project and the major repairs to the bridge will be done during the offseason. 

 

