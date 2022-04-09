Woodbine Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WOODBINE - The second public meeting regarding the Woodbine Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan will be held April 13 during the Land Use Board Meeting, 7:00 p.m. at the Borough Municipal Building.

A presentation will be given reviewing the work that has been completed thus far, draft recommendations will be shown, and the opportunity will be given for the public to provide feedback.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation, Bureau of Safety, Bicycle and Pedestrian Programs (NJDOT-BSBPP) provides interested and qualified communities with technical assistance as part of the Local Technical Assistance Program.

The Borough of Woodbine requested assistance developing a Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan to improve multimodal safety and accessibility. The Plan will present a vision, goals, and strategies to achieve a transportation system in which walking, and bicycling are routine, convenient, and safe throughout the community.

For any questions, please call (609) 861-2153 or email monsy@boroughofwoodbine.net.

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments