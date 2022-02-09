NEW CASTLE, Del. –The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) Commissioners adopted the agency’s 2022 Capital Improvement Program (CIP) along with an Authority-wide Five-Year Strategic Plan for the agency’s airports and crossing facilities.
The 2022 CIP of $151.2 million is comprised of $126.9 million in Authority resources and $24.3 million in federal, state, and local grant funds. The board action took place at the bi-state agency’s monthly meeting held in James Julian Boardroom at the DRBA Administrative Complex in New Castle, Delaware
According to DRBA Chairman James N. Hogan, these capital investments are essential to properly maintain and improve the agency’s crossing facilities. “Millions of people rely on our network of transportation facilities to move products, visit family or commute to work on a daily basis,” Hogan said. “As public stewards of some important regional transportation assets, the Authority will continue to make necessary and prudent investments at our bridge, ferry and airport facilities that will benefit our customers.”
Cape May Approach Roads Rehabilitation – CMLF: Pavements at the terminal approach roads are deteriorating and improvements are necessary to maintain expected levels of service at the Cape May Terminal. The project proposes the design and construction for roadway reconfigurations at the terminal entrance, improvements to the approach roads, and the replacement of Cape May highway signage. This project has an estimated DRBA cost of $3.3 million in 2022 and $1.5 million in the out years. The project is partially funded in the amount of approximately $2.44 million by the NJDOT.
CMLF Utility Corridor – Cape May and Lewes Terminals: This project addresses the aging utility infrastructure at both ferry terminals. It proposes the design and installation of new centralized utility corridors to allow for easier access and maintenance. The Cape May Terminal project, which is partially funded the amount of approximately $1.5 million by NJDOT, has an estimated DRBA cost of $2.3 million in 2022 and $3.8 million in the out years. The Lewes Terminal portion has an estimated DRBA cost of $1.5 million in 2022 and $3.5 million in the out years
Annual Vessel Maintenance & Dry Docking – CMLF: The project programs annual capital expenditures for the three (3) vessels, particularly in areas that preserve these assets and improve passenger safety and operational reliability. Planned projects include but are not limited to vessel shipyard dry-dockings, purchase of life saving equipment, seating replacements, systems efficiency upgrades, generator overhauls, and miscellaneous improvements. This project has an estimated DRBA cost of $5.7 million in 2022 and $36.3 million in the out years.
Motor Vessel Replacement Program – CMLF: A marine master plan was completed in 2008 which recommended construction of new vessels primarily due to the age of the existing fleet. A new vessel is estimated to cost in the $40 million range. The plan supports an update of the old master plan, and then the design and replacement of the first of the three (3) existing vessels. Federal funding is anticipated for this project, but not committed at this time. This project has an estimated DRBA cost of $1.5 million in 2022 and $59 million in the out years.
Rehabilitate 10-28 & Remove Taxiway E – Cape May Airport: Results from the most recent pavement management study indicate that pavement on Runway 10-28 (the airport’s main runway) is deteriorating and needs restoration. Work will include pavement resurfacing, lighting, signage, and associated drainage improvements as well as the removal of an unnecessary connector taxiway. This project has an estimated DRBA cost of $350,000 in the out years. The project is funded in the amount of approximately $5.8 million by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Multi‐Purpose Building (Hornet Road) – Cape May Airport: The existing terminal building’s layout and condition are not conducive to future terminal functions and the facility is poorly located. Cape May County is investing significant funds in the development of a new airport entrance at Hornet Road and this project provides for the planning, design, and construction of a new terminal facility at the end of Hornet Road immediately adjacent to the airport’s FBO and fueling facilities. This project has an estimated DRBA cost of $7.7 million in 2022. The project is cost shared in the amount of approximately $250,000 by the Cape May County.
Third Multi-Tenant Building – Cape May Airport: Cape May Airport has experienced increased development and business interest. The Authority has constructed and leased two multi-tenant buildings, and there is demand for a third. The project provides for the construction of an additional multi-tenant light industrial building to accommodate new tenancy requests. This project has an estimated DRBA cost of $1.1 million in 2022 and $2.5 million in the out years.