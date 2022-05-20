Screen Shot 2022-05-20 at 2.50.08 PM.png
OCEAN VIEW – A new service between Cape May County and Philadelphia will run with OurBus, an East Coast bus company.

The OurBus route to the Jersey Shore will begin at NRG Station in Philadelphia. It will make a stop in Galloway, NJ at the Frank Sinatra Service Area.

Passengers will then switch to a minibus shuttle vehicle for connections to Ocean City and Wildwood. The shuttle buses will stop within blocks of the boardwalk in each town.

Fares will start at $49 with passengers paying extra for the connections to Ocean City and Wildwood.

OurBus offers flexibility for its riders: trips can be rebooked or canceled on the day of departure, and funds can be loaded into a wallet on the OurBus app.

The OurBus route from Philadelphia to the Jersey Shore will run on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Service began May 19.

Tickets and available bus times can be viewed on www.ourbus.com.

