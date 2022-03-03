Average gasoline prices in New Jersey have risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63/g Feb. 28, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,525 stations in New Jersey. Prices in New Jersey are 22.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 79.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in New Jersey was priced at $3.21/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.79/g, a difference of $1.58/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.21/g while the highest was $4.79/g, a difference of $1.58/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59/g Feb. 28. The national average is up 23.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Historical gasoline prices in New Jersey and the national average going back ten years:
February 28, 2021: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)
February 28, 2020: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
February 28, 2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)
February 28, 2018: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)
February 28, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)
February 28, 2016: $1.56/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)
February 28, 2015: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)
February 28, 2014: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)
February 28, 2013: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)
February 28, 2012: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Trenton- $3.65/g, up 2.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.63/g.
Philadelphia- $3.78/g, up 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.76/g.
Toms River- $3.65/g, up 3.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.62/g.
