An ACME Markets location. The Court House location sits on Magnolia Drive, the location of an upcoming project which the state is chiefly funding.

COURT HOUSE – Middle Township has received a $300,000 grant from the state to fund a freight impact project on Magnolia Drive in Cape May Court House.

The road is adjacent to ACME Markets’ Court House location, a grocery store which receives routine deliveries via large trucks.

The Murphy Administration announced the funding as part of a statewide infusion of $30 million in cash to support local roads impacted by freight traffic.

The Local Freight Impact Fund grants have been made for five consecutive years now. The New Jersey Department of Transportation received 59 applications totaling $85 million in requests. 25 of the municipalities had successful applications.

The program is designed to respond to the inevitable burden of truck traffic on local governments. It also aims to ease the property tax burden on residents in these heavily trafficked areas.

