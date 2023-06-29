Screenshot (33).png

Shown is a rendering of the new ferries.

 Herald Screenshot

NORTH CAPE MAY - The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) held a virtual public update session, June 27, as the preliminary design of a new ferry fleet nears completion.  

Screenshot (29).png

Shown is an outboard profile of the new vessels.
Screenshot (30).png

Shown is an inboard profile of the new vessels.

Locations

