CAPE MAY - The City of Cape May welcomes back the Free Jitney Shuttle.
According to a city release, the service will run seven days a week July 9 through Sept. 30. The Jitneys will run two routes – a designated Beach Avenue route and an “Around Town” route that includes service to the Washington Street Mall, Welcome Center, Convention Hall, Coast Guard Base, and many other popular spots.
The 13-passenger Jitneys are ADA-compliant, climate-controlled, and run on compressed natural gas.
Service on Beach Avenue will run every day from 4-10 p.m. The “Around Town” route will run from 1-10 p.m. The routes will be highlighted in a brochure, which will be available for pick up at Convention Hall, as well as hotels and establishments throughout the city.
The Jitney Surfer App will also be available for patrons to view the location of the Jitneys on their smartphones and alert drivers for a pickup. The app is available now on Google Play and the App Store.
For additional information, visit www.capemaycity.com, or call 609-884-9565.