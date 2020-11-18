The below replaces an earlier version.
NORTH CAPE MAY - A Cape May-Lewes Ferry vessel was aground for roughly two hours during rough conditions Nov. 17.
The MV Cape Henlopen was departing the North Cape May terminal at around 6 p.m. when severe crosswinds and tidal conditions forced it onto a sandbar in the Cape May Canal, according to James Salmon, of the Delaware River and Bay Authority.
A Sea Tow and another vessel arrived on scene and assisted the vessel back to the terminal. No injuries were reported during the incident, Salmon said.
Ferry management made lodging accommodations available for passengers.
Due to similar conditions Nov. 18, the ferry cancelled its departures for that day.