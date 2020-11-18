125830320_10224632641871793_6536891705434348567_o-768x576.png

High winds trapped the MV Cape Henlopen, of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry's fleet, on a sand bar in the Cape May Canal Nov. 18. The vessel was aground for roughly two hours before two separate boats arrived and assisted it back to the North Cape May terminal. 

 Mark Baranoski

NORTH CAPE MAY - A Cape May-Lewes Ferry vessel was aground for roughly two hours during rough conditions Nov. 17. 

The MV Cape Henlopen was departing the North Cape May terminal at around 6 p.m. when severe crosswinds and tidal conditions forced it onto a sandbar in the Cape May Canal, according to James Salmon, of the Delaware River and Bay Authority.  

Sea Tow and another vessel arrived on scene and assisted the vessel back to the terminal. No injuries were reported during the incident, Salmon said.     

Ferry management made lodging accommodations available for passengers.  

Due to similar conditions Nov. 18, the ferry cancelled its departures for that day.

