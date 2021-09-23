CAPE MAY - Cape May – Lewes Ferry (CMLF) officials announced that Marine Master Plan Public Meeting No. 2 will be held on at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 to share the findings of the fleet analysis, and how different proposed fleet configurations compare to one another, in terms of cost, scheduling, capacity, and other key metrics.
According to a release from the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which oversees the ferry's operations, representatives from the consultant and naval architect firm Elliott Bay Design Group, as well as ferry staff will be present to discuss the information.
Platform: Zoom Meeting
Virtual meeting registration: Registration is required. Click here to register.
After registering, a confirmation email containing information to join the virtual meeting will be sent. This webinar workshop will allow attendees to listen in and provide comments and questions via the chatbox.
For those unable to attend the webinar, the consultant team is continuing to collect feedback through email, at marinemasterplan@drba.net, via phone message, at 609-889-7280, or by mailing comments to Heath Gerhkre, PO Box 827, North Cape May, 08204.
Future phases of work will include the development of a vessel concept, cost projections, and the development of a fleet replacement timeline.
Those interested can continue visiting the Marine Master Plan page (https://www.cmlf.com/marine-master-plan ), on the ferry's website, for additional project progress and to find dates of future virtual meetings.
The general public is encouraged to attend and offer their opinions because they are frequent passengers on the ferry, represent the local business community affected by ferry traffic, and are residents who are important constituents of the ferry service.